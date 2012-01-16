Photos: Vintage Artistic Views of Astronomy

Group of sun spots and veiled spots

E.L. Trouvelot

In the 1800s, creating astronomical images was more an art than it is today and the New York Public Library is digitally preserving a series of stunning images created by the by French-born artist Etienne Leopold Trouvelot.



here, Trouvelot's chromolithograph of a group of sun spots and veiled spots. Observed on June 17, 1875.

Artistic Astronomy Aurora Borealis

E.L. Trouvelot/NYPL

A chromolithograph of Aurora Borealis. As observed March 1, 1872.

Partial eclipse of the moon by Trouvelot

E.L. Trouvelot/NYPL

A chromolithograph of the partial eclipse of the moon. Observed October 24, 1874.

Saturn by Trouvelot

E.L. Trouvelot/NYPL

A chromolithograph of the planet Saturn. Observed on November 30, 1874.

Part of the Milky Way by Trouvelot

E.L. Trouvelot/NYPL

A chromolithograph of part of the Milky Way. From a study made during the years 1874, 1875 and 1876.

The great nebula in Orion by Trouvelot

E.L. Trouvelot/NYPL

A chromolithograph of the great nebula in Orion. From a study made in the years 1875-76.

Solar protuberances by Trouvelot

E.L. Trouvelot/NYPL

A chromolithograph of solar protuberances. Observed on May 5, 1873.

Total eclipse of the sun by Trouvelot

E.L. Trouvelot/NYPL

A chromolithograph of the total eclipse of the sun. Observed July 29, 1878.

Zodiacal Light by Trouvelot

E.L. Trouvelot/NYPL

A chromolithograph of the zodical light. Observed February 20, 1876.

Mare Humorum by Trouvelot

E.L. Trouvelot/NYPL

A chromolithograph of Mare Humorum. From a study made in 1875.

Mars by Trouvelot

E.L. Trouvelot/NYPL

A chromolithograph of the planet Mars. Observed September 3, 1877.