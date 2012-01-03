Skywatcher Photos: Jupiter & the Moon - Jan. 2, 2012

Jupiter and Four Galilean Moons with Our Moon

Kevin L. Hudson

Astrophotographer Kevin L. Hudson of Atlanta, GA, sent along this shot taken on Jan. 2, 2012, and says: "I was able to image our moon and all four of Jupiter's Galilean moons in a single image."

The Stunning Moon by Douglas Keck

Douglas Keck

Skywatcher Douglas Keck snapped this stunning photo of the moon on Jan. 2, 2012, when it appeared close to the moon during a spectacular conjunction.

Moon and Jupiter over Bella Vista, Arkansas

Douglas Keck

Astrophotographer Douglas Keck of Bella Vista, Arkansas, says he put two exposures from January 2, 2012, together in Photoshop to make this image of the moon and Jupiter.

Jupiter, the Moon & ISS: Barry Shupp

Barry Shlupp

Skywatcher Barry Shupp snapped this view of the International Space Station (bright line at left) shine near Jupiter and the moon in a long-exposure taken on Jan. 2, 2012 from Denver, Pa.

The Moon, Jupiter and a Dragon!

Samuel J. Hartman

Astrophotographer Samuel J. Hartman of State College, PA, sends this clever photograph taken on Jan. 2, 2012, of the moon, Jupiter, and a dragon familiar to players of Skyrim. "Zu'u Alduin. Zok sahrot do naan ko Lein!"

The Moon and Jupiter over Minsk, Belarus

Polina Bozhkova

Astrophotographer Polina Bozhkova caught the moon and Jupiter over Minsk, Belarus, January 3, 2012.

Moon, Jupiter and ISS over Hockessin, DE

Robert Pekala

Astrophotographer Robert Pekala sent this image of the moon, Jupiter and the ISS passing over his house in Hockessin, DE, yesterday at approximately 6:15 pm on Jan. 2, 2012. "The ISS is the streak in the center of the photo."

The Moon and Jupiter Seen near Sequim, Washington

Dave Proebstel

Astrophotographer Dave Proebstel said: "I am a relative amateur at photographing the moon and such. Attached is my best shot at about 9:30 pm PST [Jan. 2. 2012], near Sequim, Washington."

Moon and Jupiter and GRAIL Spacecraft

Ken Kremer

Astrophotographer Ken Kremer took this shot 8 PM EST Jan. 2, 2012, near Princeton, NJ: "Both GRAILs also there, post LOI [lunar orbit insertion]!"

Jupiter & the Moon by Greg Maza

Greg Maza

Skywatcher Greg Maza of Ontario, Canada snapped this view of Jupiter and the moon through icicles on a chilly Jan. 2, 2012 as the two objects appeared close in the night sky.