SPACE.com Featured on Livestand from Yahoo! App for iPad

News and features from multiple TechMediaNetwork publications, including SPACE.com, will be featured in Livestand from Yahoo!, a new iPad app launching today.

Livestand from Yahoo! will launch with some of the top publisher brands including content from several of TechMediaNetwork's 15 publications (LAPTOP magazine, TechNewsDaily, SPACE.com and LiveScience, among others).

Livestand is a personalized digital newsstand app that combines visually stunning design with personalized content from leading third-party publishers and Yahoo!'s global media network, according to a statement.

"Livestand is a gorgeous digital media app that puts several leading publications all in one place for consumers," said Robert Roy Britt, Chief Content Officer for TechMediaNetwork. "Having our brands in Livestand will extend our reach and increase engagement with existing and new readers by providing them with the content they love in a visually stunning experience on the iPad."

Livestand provides publishers like TechMediaNetwork a platform to effortlessly and broadly distribute their content in an immersive, personalized experience optimized for iPad. For advertisers, Livestand delivers a powerful creative canvas where the consumer goes to read articles and experience the ads.

"Livestand lets people customize the content they receive in an app that's easy to use and navigate," Britt said. "For publishers, it's an elegant solution that points to a new era in digital media, especially for providers of quality content. For advertisers, it's an uncluttered environment in which to reach highly engaged readers."

More information about Livestand from Yahoo! is available at www.livestand.com. It is available for free download in the Apple App Store.