Photos: NASA's Space Exploration Vehicle for Asteroids & Beyond

SEV Approaches Asteroid
In this artist's concept, the Space Exploration Vehicle (SEV) approaches an asteroid.
SEV Takes Sample from Asteroid
The Space Exploration Vehicle (SEV) approaches an asteroid, arm extended to take a sample.
Astronaut Performs EVA with Asteroid
In this artist's concept, an astronaut has egressed from the Space Exploration Vehicle to perform Extravehicular Activities (EVA) near an asteroid.
SEV Use Comparison
NASA's new Space Exploration Vehicle (SEV), in development, has a flexible architecture, allowing it to be used as a rover or as a space vehicle.
Astronaut Performs Tethering Maneuvers at Asteroid
In this artist's concept, an astronaut performs a tethering maneuver at an asteroid. The Space Exploration Vehicle (SEV) is close by, with the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle (MPCV) docked to a habitat in the background.
Concept Image of Twin SEVs Approaching an Asteroid
Twin Space Exploration Vehicles approach an asteroid with the Multi-Person Crew Vehicle docked to a habitat in the background.
Closeup of SEV Undocking from Habitat
This artist's concept shows a closeup of the Space Exploration Vehicle undocking from the habitat.
SEV Docks with Asteroid
In this artist's concept, the Space Exploration Vehicle undocks from the habitat. An asteroid is in the background.
NASA's Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle Concept
Artist's rendering of the Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle on a deep space mission. The MPCV is based on designs for the previously planned Orion capsule.
Space Station Recycled for Asteroid Trip?
This NASA concept image shows the International Space Station's Tranquility module (Node 3) at the center of two exploration spacecraft that could be sent to visit a nearby asteroid.
NASA's Space Exploration Vehicle
During the 2008 Desert RATS tests at Black Point Lava Flow in Arizona, engineers, geologists and astronauts came together to test the surface version of the Space Exploration Vehicle.