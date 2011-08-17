Photos: Astronauts in NYC! Final Shuttle Crew's Big Apple Tour

STS-135 Crew Interviewed on CNN

NASA/Paul E. Alers

STS-135 Commander Chris Ferguson, second from right, talks about the final mission of space shuttle Atlantis to CNN American Morning host Ali Veshi, right, as Pilot Doug Hurley, Mission Specialists Sandra Magnus and Rex Walheim, left, look on, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2011, at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

Sandra Magnus Has Makeup Applied at CNN

NASA/Paul E. Alers

STS-135 mission specialist Sandra Magnus, has some makeup applied prior to her appearance on CNN American Morning, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2011, in New York City.

Last Shuttle Astronauts at the Museum

NASA/Paul E. Alers

The last astronauts ever to fly on a NASA space shuttle, Commander Chris Ferguson, Pilot Doug Hurley, and mission specialists Sandra Magnus and Rex Walheim, take questions from students during a presentation in the Hall of Universe at the American Museum of Natural History, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2011, in New York City.

Huge NYC Crowd Greets Last Shuttle Crew

NASA/Paul E. Alers

Hundreds of onlookers watch a presentation by NASA's last space shuttle crew, the four astronauts of the STS-135 mission, t the Hall of Universe at American Museum of Natural History, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2011, in New York City during a 3-day tour of the city.

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson Displays Museum Exhibit to Astronauts Walheim and Hurley

NASA/Paul E. Alers

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, left, shows off a snail habitat to STS-135 astronauts Rex Walheim, center, and Doug Hurley prior to a presentation by the crew at the American Museum of Natural History, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2011, in New York City.

STS-135 Astronauts at the American Museum of Natural History

AMNH/D. Finnin

The crew of space shuttle mission STS-135 sit on stools (at left) during a public appearance at the STS-135 Astronauts at the American Museum of Natural History, New York City, on August 16, 2011.

STS-135 Commander Chris Ferguson Presents Montage to Make Shara, Curator, Department of Astrophysics, American Museum of Natural History

NASA/Paul E. Alers

STS-135 Commander Chris Ferguson, presents a montage to Make Shara, curator, Department of Astrophysics, following a presentation in the Hall of Universe at the American Museum of Natural History, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2011, in New York City.

STS-135 Astronauts on "The Colbert Report"

NASA/Paul E. Alers

Stephen Colbert, host of The Colbert Report, salutes the crew of STS-135, seated from lower left, Commander Chris Ferguson, Pilot Doug Hurley, Mission Specialists Sandy Magnus and Rex Walheim, during their appearance for a taping of his television show, Tuesday evening Aug. 16, 2011, in New York.

Stephen Colbert Talks with STS-135 Astronauts Prior to TV Taping

NASA/Paul E. Alers

Stephen Colbert, host of The Colbert Report, talks with the crew of STS-135, including Commander Chris Ferguson, left, Pilot Doug Hurley, right, and Mission Specialist Rex Walheim, prior to their appearance for a taping of his television show, Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, 2011, in New York.

Stephen Colbert Talks with Sandra Magnus Prior to TV Taping

NASA/Paul E. Alers

Stephen Colbert, host of The Colbert Report, talks with STS-135 mission specialist Sandy Magnus in the makeup room prior to her appearance with the rest of the crew for a taping of his television show, Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, 2011, in New York.

STS-135 Astronauts and Elmo in New York City

NASA (via Twitter)

STS-135 astronauts meet "Sesame Street" muppet character Elmo in New York City at "What's Your Favorite Space?" event.