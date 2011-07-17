Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week - July 17, 2011

Space-Time Warps, Monster Black Holes and Secrets of an Asteroid

This week we saw the final spacewalk of the shuttle era, space-time warps and solved the mystery of what happens when a space toilet gets clogged in of the more unique events around the cosmos.

Dawn's Asteroid Arrival

NASA Dawn probe made history 117 million miles from Earth on Saturday (July 16) when it arrived at the huge asteroid Vesta, making it the first spacecraft ever to orbit an object in the solar system's asteroid belt. [Read More]

James Webb Space Telescope

Astronomers are up in arms over proposed congressional budget cuts that would cancel an ambitious but over-budget space observatory that has been pegged as the successor to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.[Read More]

Huge Solar Storm Still Puzzles 11 Years Later

This week is the anniversary of the huge Bastille Day Storm that rocked the sun 11 years ago, releasing more solar radiation than anything since 1989. A look at what we know now about that storm, and whether we can expect any like it in the future.[Read More]

Final Spacewalk of Shuttle Era

Two space station astronauts completed a jam-packed spacewalk today (July 12), the final one performed during NASA's 30-year space shuttle program.[Read More]

Neptune Completes First Trip Around the Sun Since Discovery

On July 12, Neptune completes its first trip around the sun since its discovery in 1846. It takes Neptune 165 years to complete a single trip around the sun.[Read More]

Monster Black Holes

A new study has found that the trigger for supermassive black holes at the core of galaxies does not always rely on collisions between galaxies.[Read More]

Astronauts May Benefit from Red Wine in Orbit

While the astronauts on NASA's final shuttle mission right now don't have a sip of alcohol around, new research suggests it actually might be good for their health. The study found that red wine could help prevent the ill effects of prolonged weightlessness on the human body. [Read More]

Space Toilet Gives Astronauts Smelly Time in Orbit

Even soaring high above Earth on a high-tech space station doesn't excuse astronauts from the most mundane household chores … especially when you're dealing with a smelly space toilet.[Read More]

New Spin Revealed on Mysterious Antimatter

The spinning of our galaxy may provide a clue to why there is more matter than antimatter in the universe, according to a new study.[Read More]

Obama's Call to Astronauts Assures US Future in Space Travel

President Barack Obama made a long-distance call to space today (July 15) to the astronauts flying on NASA's final shuttle mission to the International Space Station, assuring the crew that the United States has a future in human spaceflight beyond shuttle era.[Read More]