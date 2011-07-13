Historic Photos: Final Spacewalk of NASA's Shuttle Era

Fossum Self-Portrait with Visor

NASA

Because of his shiny helmet visor, this "self portrait" of NASA astronaut Mike Fossum, photographed during a July 12, 2011, spacewalk, mirrors a panoramic scene of the docked International Space Station and space shuttle Atlantis and the blue and white Earth below.

Fossum Spacewalk During STS-135

NASA

This is a medium close-up view of NASA astronaut Mike Fossum, Expedition 28 flight engineer, as he participates in the July 12 six and a half hour spacewalk on the International Space Station.

Fossum Holds the Robotics Refueling Mission Payload

NASA

With his feet secured on a restraint on the space station's Canadarm2, NASA astronaut Mike Fossum holds the Robotics Refueling Mission payload, which was the focus of one of the primary chores accomplished on a six and a half hour spacewalk on July 12, 2011. NASA astronaut Ron Garan, also a station flight engineer, who shared the spacewalk with Fossum, is out of frame.

Soaring High Above Earth

NASA

Suspended in a very unique position on the end of the space station robotic arm Canadarm2, NASA astronaut Mike Fossum takes a picture during a July 12, 2011 spacewalk, which marked the final spacewalk of NASA's shuttle era. Fossum and NASA astronaut Ron Garan spent just a little over six and a half hours on their various tasks during NASA's final shuttle mission STS-135.

Astronaut Ron Garan Carries the Pump Module

NASA

With his feet secured on a restraint on the space station remote manipulator system's robotic arm or Canadarm2, NASA astronaut Ron Garan, Expedition 28 flight engineer, carries the pump module, which was the focus of one of the primary chores accomplished on a six and a half hour spacewalk on July 12. NASA astronaut Mike Fossum, also a station flight engineer, who shared the spacewalk with Garan, is out of frame.

The International Space Station Cupola Close-up

NASA

This July 12 view shows the Cupola, backdropped against the darkness of space and some parts of solar array panels, on the International Space Station. Faces of several of the Atlantis STS-135 and Expediton 28 crewmembers can be seen in the Cupola's windows.

The Shuttle Program's Final Spacewalk

NASA

Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm as he transfers a failed pump module to the cargo bay of space shuttle Atlantis. Garan and fellow Expedition 28 astronaut Mike Fossum wrapped up a six-hour, 31-minute spacewalk Tuesday afternoon, performing upgrades and maintenance on the orbiting outpost. It's the final scheduled spacewalk during a shuttle mission.

Standing on Top of the World!

Ron Garan (via Twitter as @Astro_Ron)

Astronaut Ron Garan tweeted this image and said: "Standing On Top of the World! Px @Astro_Aggie took of me yesterday duirng our spacewalk Nice view of Persian Gulf."

ISS as Seen by a Spacewalker

Ron Garan (via Twitter as @Astro_Ron)

Astronaut Ron Garan tweeted this image of the International Space Station taken during his spacewalk: "Px I took #FromSpace yesterday during our spacewalk Shows #ISS from front-back, from #Atlantis to #Progress #NASA"

High Angle of the International Space Station Cupola and Solar Arrays

NASA

This is a high angle view showing the Cupola, backdropped against a solar array panel, on the International Space Station. Faces of several of the Atlantis STS-135 and Expediton 28 crewmembers can be seen in the Cupola's windows.

Smile for the Astronaut

NASA

With the space shuttle Atlantis as a backdrop, and restrained on the end of the space station robotic arm, NASA astronaut Mike Fossum takes a picture during a July 12, 2011 spacewalk. Fossum and NASA astronaut Ron Garan spent just a little over six and a half hours on their various tasks.