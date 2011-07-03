Vote! Best Space Stories of the Week - July 3, 2011

Quasars and Space Cars

From the brightest object ever found to private space taxis and space junk, it was a busy week in space.

Choose your favorite space story from these 9 top picks of the last week here on SPACE.com.

Asteroid Buzzes Earth in Close Shave

An asteroid the size of a tour bus zipped by Earth on June 27 in a flyby so close that the space rock was nearer to the planet than some satellites.

Space Junk Forces Astronauts to Take Shelter in Russian Spaceships

The six-man crew on the International Space Station had to take shelter in their Russian space capsules when a piece of space junk passed within 850 feet (260 meters) of the orbiting laboratory today (June 28). It was the closest debris flyby yet seen, NASA said.

Rep. Giffords Makes Public Appearance at NASA Ceremony

Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords made her first public appearance since January Monday evening (June 28), showing up unannounced at a public event honoring her astronaut husband Mark Kelly and his space shuttle crewmates. Later in the week, Kelly quashed rumors that he was considering running for public office.

NASA: Last Space Shuttle Mission Will Launch July 8

After an all-day meeting at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, senior NASA officials unanimously cleared Atlantis for the space shuttle program's last-ever launch for Friday, July 8.

Astronomers Find Brightest Object of Early Universe

Scientists have discovered the brightest object yet from the early universe, a super-bright galaxy that is also the most distant of its kind and challenges notions of how extraordinarily massive black holes evolved.

The galaxy, known as a quasar, as a massive black hole at its heart and shines as bright as 60 trillion suns.

Will We Really Find Alien Life Within 20 Years?

At a June 27 press conference, Russian astronomer Andrei Finkelstein said that extraterrestrials definitely exist, and that we're likely to find them within two decades.

NASA's Plan for Private Space Taxis Takes Step Forward

NASA's plan to use commercial spaceships to carry astronauts to orbit after the space shuttles retire is a bit closer to coming to fruition, the agency announced today.

Galaxies Are Slow Eaters, Not Gas Guzzlers, Study Suggests

Distant galaxies grew primarily by munching gas steadily over long periods of time, rather than merging dramatically with other galaxies, a new study suggests.

NASA Needs New Ways to Do Everything

With NASA at a crossroads as the space shuttles retire, the space agency is facing the steep challenge of developing a slew of new technologies for a new phase in exploration: trips to an asteroid and Mars."We're not going to get to an asteroid in 2025 without some of the key building blocks that NASA wants to start on today," NASA's chief technologist Bobby Braun told reporters during a June 27 teleconference.

The moon blocked part of the sun in a partial solar eclipse July 1 in an event caught on camera by a European satellite, even though it was largely invisible to everyone on planet Earth.