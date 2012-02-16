Trending

America's First Spaceship: Project Mercury (Infographic)

By Human Spaceflight 

Take a look at how the first American astronauts flew in space on NASA's Mercury space capsules in this SPACE.com infographic.
(Image: © Karl Tate/SPACE.com)

The Mercury space capsule was NASA's first manned spaceship and launched the first Americans into orbit in the early 1960s. The one-person spacecraft was used in three suborbital flights and three orbital flights before being replaced by the two-person Gemini capsules. See how the Mercury capsule worked in the SPACE.com Infographic above.

