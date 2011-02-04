NASA's $2.5 million Robonaut 2 is the first humanoid ever to fly in space. The robot currently lives on the International Space Station, where astronauts wll test its ability to help with complex tasks both inside and outside the orbiting laboratory. Take a look at how Robonaut 2 works in the SPACE.com infographic above.
Meet Robonaut 2, NASA's Space Droid (Infographic)
(Image: © Graphic by Karl Tate/SPACE.com)
