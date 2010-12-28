Night Sky: Uranus to Align With Jupiter This Week

This week, for the third time in eight months, Jupiter has a close encounter with Uranus, seen in this telescopic view at a magnification of 100 power. Full Story
This week, for the third time in
As seen in a
Uranus in turn will
Angular distances in the
Despite their apparent
This is the third time
Jupiter's first
Of course, the planets
This article was provided toSPACE.com by StarryNightEducation,the leader in space science curriculum solutions.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.