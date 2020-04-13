'World of Tanks Blitz' just transformed the moon into a tank battleground

If you love space and also tanks, you're in luck. "World of Tanks Blitz" wants to fly you to the moon this week.

The free-to-play tank battle game has transformed the Sea of Tranquility — yes, the famed landing site of NASA's Apollo 11 mission — into a lunar battleground in a new Gravity Force mode. The limited-time game mode features crazy physics that send you flying across the lunar surface on cannon recoil and shows what tank fighting just might look like in the one-sixth gravity of the moon.

"We are excited to bring players an outer-space experience, with real outer-space prizes!" World of Tanks product director Andrey Ryabovol said in a statement. "Get prepared for moon mechanics that will have commanders and tanks fighting physics across many different maps, and we look forward to rewarding the best out-of-this-world warriors among you!"

Image 1 of 2 Fight with tanks on the moon in World of Tanks Blitz's Gravity Force mode through April 16, 2020. (Image credit: World of Tanks Blitz) Image 2 of 2 An astronaut bootprint on the moon on the Sea of Tranquility in World of Tank Blitz's Gravity Force mode. (Image credit: World of Tanks Blitz)

Those prizes include certificates for moon land from the Lunar Embassy for the best Gravity Force players, according to World of Tanks developers. The Gravity Force mode can also be played on other game maps beyond the new Sea of Tranquility mode.

"World of Tanks Blitz" launched the Gravity Force mode on Saturday (April 10) — just in time for the 50th anniversary of NASA's Apollo 13 mission, but it won't last forever. The event runs through Thursday (April 16).

"World of Tanks Blitz" is a free massively multiplayer online (MMO) game available on on iOS, macOS, Android, Windows 10 and Steam. You can get a taste of what World of Tanks Blitz on the moon looks like in the stream below.

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Instagram.