Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day 2020 with super-adorable aliens

The Google Doodle for Valentine's Day 2020 celebrates a love story between aliens across the universe.

It's Valentine's Day and the folks at Google are celebrating with a tale of love across the universe between two adorable aliens.

"No matter where you are in the universe today, love is in the air!" Google said in a statement.

In the animated doodle, two aliens separated by the vast distance of space send heartfelt messages and care packages through what we assume to be some sort of cosmic post office.

"Whether your loved ones are light-years away, or nearby, we hope no amount of space gets in the way of letting them know you're over the moon for them," they added. "Wishing all a stellar Valentine's Day!"

An animated Google Doodle sticker for Valentine's Day 2020. (Image credit: Google)

Google Doodle illustrators also created an animated GIF users can send to loved ones across the final frontier using the search term #ValentinesDoodle in Gboard, GIF Keyboard by Tenor or other social app with GIFs.

NASA and Northrop Grumman had hoped to launch a Valentine's Day delivery to the International Space Station aboard a Cygnus cargo ship today, but high winds prevented the launch. They will try again on Saturday.

That Cygnus cargo ship is carrying some special chocolates and other candy amid more than 7,600 lbs. (3,400 kilograms) of supplies for the station's three-person Expedition 62 crew.

