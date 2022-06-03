Dress to impress: US Space Force releases new grooming and uniform guidelines

The U.S. Space Force aims to make sure its gallant Guardians are turned out in high style with impeccable grooming standards to match their impressive official outfits and insignias.

The Space Force has delivered a revamped grooming and uniform policy that will ensure that America's sixth military branch has a distinctive style, identity and culture.

As announced in a press release (opens in new tab) last week, the Space Force now requires that all Guardians in active service represent a unifying theme in their appearance. The new updates were devised with the help of input from Guardians across the entire chain of command, Space Force officials said.

Related: The Space Force's prototype dress uniforms look like something out of science fiction



The U.S. Space Force recently updated its uniform requirements for Guardians. (Image credit: U.S. Space Force)

"Guardians have been waiting a long time for this policy to drop, and I couldn’t be happier to get it out there and start getting this stuff on the shelves," Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman said in the press release.

"I appreciate their connection, which brought us these ideas, and the character they've shown waiting patiently for us to work through the policy process," Towberman said. "It's time to space it up!"

The policy outlines new decorative items that Guardians can choose to display on their interim service dress uniforms, temporary togs that will be used until new Space Force dress uniforms arrive.

The new uniform choices and accoutrements include: an enlisted rank insignia;

a hexagonal nametag; a hexagonal U.S. lapel insignia for enlisted Guardians; distinctive service hat badges for officers and enlisted personnel; and Space Force "Delta, Globe and Orbit" buttons.

Insignia used by the U.S. Space Force. (Image credit: U.S. Space Force)

According to the press release, the new grooming guidelines include:

Adjusting mustache restrictions to the outer corners of the mouth in a horizontal line, rather than vertical, "and no more than ¼ inch [0.6 centimeters] from the end of the corner of the horizontal plane."

Increasing color options for nail polish and lipstick colors to "allow maximum variations for all female skin tones."

Allowing men "to wear inconspicuous concealer/foundation to cover up scars/blemishes."

Expanding the tattoo policy to match those of the Space Force's sister services. Neck and hand tattoos are explicitly allowed.

The new grooming and uniform updates result from negotiations and suggestions presented at the Space Force's first-ever uniform board, which was held last year. They're intended to spruce up the temporary formal outfit and nurture an immediate identification with the space-centric agency as Guardians.

With these new updated dress and grooming codes, the Space Force is obviously well aware of appearances and intends for its Guardians to stand out in a military crowd on Earth and beyond. Semper Supra!