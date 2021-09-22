The Space Force's prototype dress uniforms look like something out of science fiction

The US Space Force unveiled its prototype dress uniform on Sept. 21, 2021.

We just got our first look at the U.S. Space Force's formal wear.

Gen. John "Jay” Raymond, the Space Force's chief of space operations, unveiled the military branch's prototype dress uniform Tuesday (Sept. 21) at the Air Force Association's Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

The dress uniform consists of gray pants and a dark blue coat. The coat features six diagonally arrayed silver buttons, giving the ensemble a bit of a "Battlestar Galactica" vibe . Adding to the sci-fi appeal, each button bears the Space Force's "Star Trek"-esque delta logo. The number of buttons references the Space Force's status as the sixth and newest American military branch, Air Force magazine reported .

Tested by Guardians, made for #Guardians. #SpaceForce physical training uniforms are currently undergoing wear testing.

Tuesday's reveal continued a fashion show of sorts for the Space Force, whose members are known as Guardians. On Monday (Sept. 20), the branch tweeted out a video highlighting the Space Force's physical training uniform, which is currently "undergoing wear testing."

The PT uniform — a gray T-shirt and black shorts — is modeled in the video by Guardian Mahala Norris, who won the NCAA steeplechase title this past June .

Also on Monday, the Space Force revealed its insignia for enlisted ranks: a dark blue hexagon surrounding a white delta, with horizontal white stripes across the hexagon indicating higher grades. The hexagon is another reference to the Space Force's sixth-branch status, according to Air Force Magazine .

The Space Force showed us its combat uniforms last year. Guardians on duty wear camouflage fatigues , a disappointing choice for wags and dreamers who were hoping for something a bit more cosmic — black bodysuits spangled with stars, perhaps.

The U.S. Space Force (USSF) was established in December 2019 within the Department of the Air Force. The setup is similar to that of the Marine Corps, which is officially part of the U.S. Navy.

"The USSF is a military service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force," the branch's mission statement reads . "USSF responsibilities include developing Guardians, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power and organizing space forces to present to our Combatant Commands."