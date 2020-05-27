Trump arrives at Florida launch site for historic SpaceX astronaut test flight

Air Force 1, with President Donald Trump onboard, flies over the Demo-2 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule before a planned launch on May 27, 2020.

President Donald Trump is now on hand for SpaceX's epic astronaut launch.

The president arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida today (May 27), in the leadup to the planned 4:33 p.m. EDT (2033 GMT) liftoff of SpaceX's Demo-2 test mission to the International Space Station. You can watch the launch here at Space.com , courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency.

Vice President Mike Pence also made the trip to Florida's Space Coast today. As his and Trump's presence shows, Demo-2 is a big deal. The mission is not only SpaceX's first-ever crewed launch but also the first orbital human spaceflight to depart from the United States since NASA retired its space shuttle fleet in 2011.

Ever since then, NASA has relied on Russian Soyuz spacecraft to ferry its astronauts to and from the ISS. NASA didn't want this dependence to last so long; in 2010, the agency began awarding contracts to help private companies develop crewed orbital vehicles, with the aim that at least one such craft would be up and running by 2015.

In 2014, SpaceX and Boeing emerged as the winners of this competition, scoring multibillion-dollar contracts to finish work on their spacecraft — capsules known as Crew Dragon and CST-100 Starliner, respectively — and fly six operational crewed missions to and from the orbiting lab.

SpaceX can begin those contracted flights after Demo-2, which will carry NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, is in the books. Boeing has more work to do; Starliner will refly an uncrewed test mission to the ISS before taking astronauts onboard. (SpaceX aced that latter milestone with its Demo-1 flight in March 2019. Starliner suffered problems during its first go this past December and ended up landing without meeting up with the orbiting lab.)

President Trump and his wife, Melania, will be busy before today's planned launch. The couple will take several tours of KSC facilities, according to the president's public schedule , and get an up-close look at Orion, the capsule that NASA astronauts will ride toward the moon and other deep-space destinations.

Trump is also scheduled to make a speech at KSC at 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT).

The speech is likely contingent upon a launch today, which of course is not guaranteed. The latest weather forecasts predict a 50% chance of favorable weather for the instantaneous liftoff window. If launch cannot happen today, there are backup opportunities on Saturday and Sunday afternoons (May 30 and 31).

