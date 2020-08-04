Trending

Satellites watch Tropical Storm Isaias batter eastern US

Tropical Storm Isaias battered the U.S. mid-Atlantic coast with torrential rains and powerful winds on Tuesday (Aug. 4) as NASA and NOAA satellites tracked the storm from space.

By midday, Isaias was moving rapidly across eastern Maryland, threatening the region with the potential for tornadoes, heavy rainfall and strong winds, according to an 11 a.m. EDT update from the U.S. Hurricane Center.

Satellite imagery and video showed Isaias, which had oscillated in strength between a hurricane and tropical storm in recent days, as it crept up the U.S. East Coast following its first landfall in Florida over the weekend.

