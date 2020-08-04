Satellites watch Tropical Storm Isaias batter eastern US

Tropical Storm Isaias battered the U.S. mid-Atlantic coast with torrential rains and powerful winds on Tuesday (Aug. 4) as NASA and NOAA satellites tracked the storm from space.

By midday, Isaias was moving rapidly across eastern Maryland, threatening the region with the potential for tornadoes, heavy rainfall and strong winds, according to an 11 a.m. EDT update from the U.S. Hurricane Center.

It's #TimeLapseTuesday again! Here we can see the evolution of #Isaias via #GOESEast as it traveled up from the Atlantic, through the Caribbean Sea, and made landfall as a Category-1 #hurricane late Monday night near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. More info: https://t.co/zknxJ0JI73 pic.twitter.com/hB8TYwj2sFAugust 4, 2020

Satellite imagery and video showed Isaias, which had oscillated in strength between a hurricane and tropical storm in recent days, as it crept up the U.S. East Coast following its first landfall in Florida over the weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE: @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️ is warily watching #TropicalStormIsaias as it tracks along the Eastern Seaboard this evening. #Isaias is expected to strengthen to a #hurricane before landfall later tonight. Get the latest updates and warnings here: https://t.co/VTAp4gGkHs pic.twitter.com/A78Y0BFHg7August 3, 2020

#SuomiNPP viewed Tropical Storm #Isaias's development and movement from July 28-29 as it traveled into the Caribbean Sea and formed into a tropical storm. Many watches and warnings are currently in effect in the Caribbean. More info here: https://t.co/v5ccQeYzrK pic.twitter.com/aYfjAnV3OTJuly 30, 2020

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Instagram.