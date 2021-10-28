Trending

Sun fires off major solar flare from Earth-facing sunspot

By

Solar particles blasted out in association with the flare could hit Earth tomorrow (Oct. 29).

A major solar flare erupted from the sun on Thursday (Oct. 28) in the strongest storm yet of our star's current weather cycle.

The sun fired off an X1-class solar flare, its most powerful kind of flare, at 11:17 a.m. EDT (1517 GMT), according to an alert from the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Group, which tracks space weather events. 

The group warned that the eruption could spawn a wide-area radio communications blackout for high-frequency signals for about an hour. "Area of impact consists of large portions of the sunlit side of Earth, strongest at the sub-solar point," it wrote in an email alert.

Related: The sun's wrath: Worst solar storms in history

This movie of images from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory shows an X1-class solar flare erupting from a sunspot on Oct. 28, 2021. (Image credit: NASA/SDO and the AIA, EVE, and HMI science teams)
Related stories:

The sun's wrath: Worst solar storms in history
What's inside the sun? A star tour from the inside out
The greatest missions to the sun of all time

The most powerful X-class flares can interfere with radio and satellite communications and supercharge the planet's aurora displays when they are aimed directly at Earth and accompanied by a massive eruption of solar particles, called a coronal mass ejection. Such eruptions send charged particles out from the sun at a whopping 1 million mph (1.6 million kph) or more, and typically take a few days to reach Earth. 

Thursday's flare appeared to originate from a sunspot called AR2887 currently positioned in the center of the sun and facing the Earth, based on its location. The sunspot was responsible for two moderate M-class solar flares earlier in the day, according to SpaceWeather.com, which also tracks daily sun weather.

The coronal mass ejection from a Tuesday flare up of AR2887 could deliver a "glancing blow" to Earth sometime on Friday (Oct. 30), SpaceWeather.com reported

A new active sunspot, called AR2891, also recently fired off an M-class flare as it rotated toward the Earth-facing side of the sun. It is currently making its way across the face of the sun, as seen from Earth, a process that will take about two weeks.

The sun is in the early days of its current solar activity cycle, each of which lasts 11 years. The current cycle, called solar cycle 25, began in December 2019.

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @SpacedotcomFacebook and Instagram

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Tariq Malik
Tariq Malik

Tariq is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001 as a staff writer, and later editor, covering human spaceflight, exploration and space science. He became Space.com's Managing Editor in 2009 and Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times. He is also an Eagle Scout (yes, he has the Space Exploration merit badge) and went to Space Camp four times as a kid and a fifth time as an adult. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University. To see his latest project, you can follow Tariq on Twitter.