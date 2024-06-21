Summer solstice 2024 is here! See celebrations at Stonehenge and beyond (photos)

The sun rises at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, in Wiltshire, southern England on June 21, 2024, during the Summer Solstice festival, which dates back thousands of years, celebrating the longest day of the year when the sun is at its maximum elevation.

Another year, another summer solstice.

The northern hemisphere celebrated the 2024 summer solstice on June 20, while the southern hemisphere rang in its winter solstice. Because the solstices occur when Earth's poles are tilted either toward or away from the sun, the northern and southern hemispheres celebrate opposite solstices on the same date.

As is tradition, revelers in England gathered at sunrise at the ancient Stonehenge monument to revel in the longest day of the year. But around the world, people celebrate the solstice in myriad ways, as seen in the photos below.

Every year, thousands of revelers gather at sunrise at the Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire, England to celebrate the solstice. The roughly 5,000-year-old circle of stones was built in such a way that the sun aligns with the monument during sunrise on the summer solstice and at sunset on the winter solstice.

Spiritually minded revelers celebrate the summer Solstice (mid-summer and longest day) at the ancient late-Neolithic stones of Stonehenge, on June 21 2024, in Wiltshire, England. (Image credit: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images)

Thousands of people gathered at the monument even before the sun rose this morning (June 21) to celebrate the solstice. (The Stonehenge festival began on solstice day and stretched into today.)

Revelers gather to wait for the sun to rise at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, in Wiltshire, southern England on June 21, 2024, during the summer solstice festival, which dates back thousands of years, celebrating the longest day of the year when the sun is at its maximum elevation. (Image credit: WILLIAM EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

As the sun rose, revelers at Stonehenge celebrated with dancing, Pagan rituals and music.

People celebrate the summer solstice at the ancient late-Neolithic stones of Stonehenge, on June 21, 2024, in Wiltshire, England. (Image credit: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images)

Humans have been celebrating the solstices at Stonehenge for thousands of years. This year, 15,000 people were allowed into the site.

Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England on June 21, 2024. (Image credit: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images)

For Stonehenge and the rest of the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice marks the longest day and shortest night of the year, a cause for celebration for many, including the people seen below.

People celebrate the summer solstice 2024 at Stonehenge on June 21, 2024. (Image credit: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images)

Far from Stonehenge, yoga students in Sydney, Australia celebrated the solstice (in this case the winter solstice, due to Sydney being in the Southern Hemisphere) with a session on famous Bondi Beach. Aside from being the date of the solstice this year in Australia (which is across the International Date Line), June 21 was also the International Day of Yoga.

Instructor Romy Morssinkhof from 'Yoga By The Sea' leads a free yoga session to celebrate International Day of Yoga and welcome the winter solstice at Bondi Beach on June 21, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Image credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

In Bolivia, people celebrated the winter solstice in traditional garb to ring in the beginning of the year of the Andean Amazon calendar, also known as the Aymara calendar.

People wearing traditional clothes attend the Winter Solstice celebration on June 21, 2024 in Tiwanaku, Bolivia. (Image credit: Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images)

Space.com's Daisy Dobrijevic caught this picture of the midnight sun while traveling on the southern coast of Norway. The midnight sun is a natural summertime phenomenon in which the sun never sets below the horizon due to Earth being titled toward our star, peaking around the solstice.

"The midnight sun illuminated the tips of the mountain peaks as we sailed into the Trollfjord," Dobrijevic said. "The contrast between the darker blue light and the golden light above was simply beautiful."

The midnight sun shining on the mountains of Norway's Trollfjord on June 21, 2024. (Image credit: Future/Daisy Dobrijevic)

In London, local residents in the Borough of Hackney gathered to take in the sunrise as the sun rose through trees at Hackney Marshes.

Londoners met on Hackney Marshes to greet the rising sun at summer solstice. (Image credit: Kristian Buus/In Pictures via Getty Images)

In Macedonia, the sun rose over the Bronze Age archaeological site of Kokino during the summer solstice, illuminating the ancient ruins as it has since they were built over 4,000 years ago. Kokino is believed to be among the oldest astronomical observatories in the world.

This photograph shows a rocky crest filled with astronomical markers at the megalithic observatory in the Macedonian archeological site Kokino, on June 21, 2024. (Image credit: ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Next year, the summer solstice will occur on June 20, 2025. But we have another solstice to look forward to this year: the winter solstice occurs on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, marking the time at which Earth's north pole points farthest away from the sun.