Watch astronauts relocate SpaceX Dragon capsule on space station early Saturday

Astronauts will fly the SpaceX Dragon capsule Endeavour to a new port on the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday morning (May 6), and you can watch the action live.

Endeavour, which carried the four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to the ISS in early March, is scheduled to undock from the Harmony module's space-facing port at 7:10 a.m. (1110 GMT) on Saturday and redock to the module's forward-facing port 43 minutes later.

You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency (opens in new tab). Coverage will begin at 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT).

The SpaceX Crew-6 Dragon capsule Endeavour is seen here shortly after docking with the International Space Station on March 3, 2023. (Image credit: NASA TV)

All four Crew-6 astronauts — NASA's Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, the United Arab Emirates' Sultan Al Neyadi and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev — will be aboard Endeavour during Saturday's move.

Bowen and Hoburg will serve as commander and pilot, respectively. Al Neyadi and Fedyaev will play supporting roles during the relocation, which will make room for another Dragon at the ISS.

"Endeavour's relocation will open up Harmony's top port for the upcoming SpaceX CRS-28 cargo mission," NASA officials wrote in an update (opens in new tab) on Friday (May 5), referring to a robotic resupply flight scheduled to launch in early June.

"This enables the Canadarm2 robotic arm to reach out and access the cargo inside the SpaceX Dragon resupply ship's trunk," they added.

That cargo includes a set of ISS roll-out solar arrays, known as iROSAs, which are designed to augment the orbiting lab's power supply.

Spacewalking astronauts have installed four of six planned iROSAs on the exterior of the ISS to date. When all six are up and running, ISS astronauts will have 20% to 30% more juice to work with with than they did before, NASA officials have said.