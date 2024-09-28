Watch SpaceX launch Crew-9 astronaut mission to the ISS today
Liftoff is scheduled for 1:17 p.m. ET.
SpaceX will launch two astronauts on a sort of rescue mission today (Sept. 28), and you can watch it live.
Crew-9, the ninth operational SpaceX astronaut flight to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA, is scheduled to lift off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today at 1:17 pm EDT (1717 GMT).
You can watch the event live here at Space.com via NASA+, formerly NASA Television. Coverage will begin at 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT).
The two astronauts on board are commander Nick Hague, who is with NASA and the U.S. Space Force, and mission specialist Aleksandr Gorbunov, of the Russian space agency Roscosmos.
Assuming today's launch goes on time, Hague and Gorbunov are scheduled to dock with the ISS on Sunday (Sept. 29) at 5:30 p.m. EDT (2230 GMT), with coverage starting on NASA+ two hours beforehand. The hatch opening between the station and Dragon will occur at roughly 7:15 p.m. EDT (2315 GMT).
Related: SpaceX's Crew-9 astronaut flight for NASA launches this week. Here's how it turned into a rescue mission
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsules usually carry four people to the ISS on such missions. But Crew-9 is leaving two seats empty so the Dragon can bring home two NASA astronauts — Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams — who reached the orbiting lab in June, on the first-ever crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner capsule. Starliner returned to Earth uncrewed on Sept. 7, however, after suffering thruster problems in orbit.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
So Crew-9's Dragon was pressed into service to bring the Starliner duo home in February 2025. A crew shuffle happened in August, removing rookie Zena Cardman and three-time space shuttle astronaut Stephanie Wilson from Crew-9 to make room for Williams and Wilmore. (Wilson and Cardman are eligible for future missions.)
In the unlikely event the ISS needs an emergency evacuation before Crew-9 arrives, there's yet another backup for Williams and Wilmore: they will use the Crew-8 Dragon capsule, which remains docked at the station (and will depart shortly after Crew-9 arrives). Since four astronauts are already assigned to Crew-8's seats, Wilmore and Williams would use temporary seats in the cargo area should that scenario unfold.
Once Crew-9 docks, Williams and Wilmore's emergency evacuation plans will pivot to using that spacecraft instead.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Elizabeth Howell (she/her), Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022 covering diversity, education and gaming as well. She was contributing writer for Space.com for 10 years before joining full-time. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House and Office of the Vice-President of the United States, an exclusive conversation with aspiring space tourist (and NSYNC bassist) Lance Bass, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?", is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University and a Bachelor of History from Canada's Athabasca University. Elizabeth is also a post-secondary instructor in communications and science at several institutions since 2015; her experience includes developing and teaching an astronomy course at Canada's Algonquin College (with Indigenous content as well) to more than 1,000 students since 2020. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday. Mastodon: https://qoto.org/@howellspace