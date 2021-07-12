Join our Space.com Forums giveaway to win a space shuttle Endeavour model!

Space.com and The Space Store have teamed up for a new giveaway for your chance to win a scale model of the space shuttle Endeavour.

We kick off our latest giveaway today on the Space.com forums in partnership with The Space Store. For this month, we've got a special treat for the community in the form of two memorable prizes! You'll have to enter here by Aug. 12 for a chance to win.

One lucky winner will be walking away with:

A 1/200 scale model of the space shuttle Endeavour

A t-shirt with reflective NASA print

As a community of space enthusiasts, these giveaways are also a chance to celebrate space-bound achievements. Endeavour is often underrated as its missions weren’t quite as glitzy as landing on a distant planet. Nonetheless, it boasts 25 different voyages before being decommissioned, including the first ever mission to the Hubble Space Telescope.

Endeavour first launched back in 1992 as part of the historic Space Transportation System program. The first STS launch, back in 1981, made its mark as the first reusable vessel to transport humans into orbit. Endeavour was the final addition to the STS line, following up Columbia, Atlantis, Discovery, and Challenger. In fact, this latest shuttle was built to replace Challenger, featuring updates such as enhanced steering mechanisms and drag chutes.

Endeavour’s 25 total missions are memorable for their success, including a flawless first launch on May 7th, 1992. That would set the tone the rest of the way as Endeavour went on to set records, including the longest spacewalk ever recorded up to that time!

For this latest giveaway, we tip our collective caps to Endeavour - and give you a chance to celebrate it as well! This 1/200 scale model is the perfect mantle piece for anyone whose imagination is captured by space exploration.

