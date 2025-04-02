Space miso is nuttier than Earth miso — but it's still miso

News
By published

This marks the first time scientists deliberately fermented food in space, opening up new possibilities for future astronauts' culinary adventures.

Three bottles, two of which are labeled space miso. There is miso in all three.
The three miso samples after fermentation. (Image credit: Maggie Coblentz)

Scientists announced on Wednesday (April 2) that they successfully fermented miso aboard the International Space Station, marking the first deliberate food fermentation in space that may open up new culinary possibilities for astronauts on long-term missions.

The traditional Japanese condiment is a fermented soybean paste made by combining cooked soybeans, salt and koji, which is a mold culture typically grown on rice or barley. The fermentation process can last anywhere from a few months to several years, producing a paste with a rich, umami flavor used in soups, sauces and various other dishes. Previous research found that astronauts tend to undereat in space despite having food tailored to their nutritional needs, possibly due to changes in the perceived flavor of the food. Indeed, astronauts themselves have reported a reduced sense of taste and smell while in space, and have said that they prefer salty, spicy and umami-rich foods.

Food fermentation could help address these challenges, and while a few fermented products, such as kimchi and wine, have been sent to the ISS, no actual fermentation process has been carried out in space until now. Joshua Evans, who leads a research group called the Sustainable Food Innovation at the Danish Technical University, and his colleagues set out to determine whether fermentation was possible in space and, if so, how foods fermented in space would compare in taste to their Earth-based counterparts.

In March 2020, the team sent a small container of high-koji, low-salt "miso-to-be" to the ISS to ferment for a month before returning it to Earth.

Two other miso batches that were packed into identical plastic containers and kept frozen until the start of the experiment were fermented here on Earth to act as controls: one in Cambridge, Massachusetts in the U.S., and the other in Copenhagen, Denmark. Once the ISS miso was back on Earth, the team analyzed its microbial communities, flavor compounds and sensory properties.

"Overall, the space miso is a miso," the team wrote in their paper describing the findings.

A package of miso

Packaged miso pre-fermentation on the International Space Station. (Image credit: Jimmy Day)

The researchers found that the ISS miso fermented successfully, and all three samples mostly contained similarly salty umami flavor profiles. The ISS miso is therefore recognizable and safe, the team says, with a specific taste that could satisfy astronauts' need for flavor while delivering a high nutritional value.

The ISS miso did have a more roasted, nutty flavor than Earth miso does, the researchers noticed, likely due to the effects of microgravity and increased radiation in the low Earth orbit environment where the ISS is. Those conditions could have sped up fermentation, the study notes.

Three white trays, each has a blob of miso.

In this photo, the space miso is labeled "861." (Image credit: Maggie Coblentz)

A close up of miso, it looks like white blobs.

Miso gets a close-up. (Image credit: Josh Evans)
Related Stories:

Food grows better on the moon than on Mars, scientists find

Loneliness is a dish best served in space: Why food may taste weird to astronauts

NASA astronaut makes dazzling 'Jupiter-like planet' on ISS using water and food coloring (photo)

Down the line, these findings can be harnessed to create other types of flavorful fermented foods in space.

"Our study opens up new directions to explore how life changes when it travels to new environments like space," Evans said in a statement. "It could invite new forms of culinary expression, expanding and diversifying culinary and cultural representation in space exploration as the field grows."

A paper about this space miso research was published on Wednesday (April 2) in the journal iScience.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Sharmila Kuthunur
Sharmila Kuthunur
Contributing Writer

Sharmila Kuthunur is a Seattle-based science journalist focusing on astronomy and space exploration. Her work has also appeared in Scientific American, Astronomy and Live Science, among other publications. She has earned a master's degree in journalism from Northeastern University in Boston. Follow her on BlueSky @skuthunur.bsky.social

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about space exploration
a stone sign reading &quot;vandenberg space force base&quot; with tall palm trees visible behind it

Drone pilot who flew over Vandenberg Space Force Base sentenced to 4 months in jail
Four astronauts in spacesuits are strapped in their seats aboard a space capsule as a plush polar bear doll floats by a window (with an inset showing detail on the doll)

Plush polar bear with penguin art floats as Fram2 zero-g indicator in polar orbit
A black rectangular box with &quot;STARZ&quot; written inside it and a white glow appears infront of a blue planet background with the space.com logo in the top left corner

You can still get 73% Starz for three months and watch some Marvel content following the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement
See more latest
Most Popular
A black rectangular box with &quot;STARZ&quot; written inside it and a white glow appears infront of a blue planet background with the space.com logo in the top left corner
You can still get 73% Starz for three months and watch some Marvel content following the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement
a bright red arc of light seen against greyish red clouds in space. hundreds of stars dot the background
Incredible photo shows supermassive black hole blowing a jet of matter into interstellar space
a stone sign reading &quot;vandenberg space force base&quot; with tall palm trees visible behind it
Drone pilot who flew over Vandenberg Space Force Base sentenced to 4 months in jail
Four astronauts in spacesuits are strapped in their seats aboard a space capsule as a plush polar bear doll floats by a window (with an inset showing detail on the doll)
Plush polar bear with penguin art floats as Fram2 zero-g indicator in polar orbit
a mountain with a field on front of it. in the sky, there are streaks of pink and yellow
Northern Lights in Mexico? Low-latitudes may be more vulnerable than expected to geomagnetic storms
Six panels. The top three are purple, blue and greenish. The bottom three are yellow-green, yellow and orange.
NASA's new SPHEREx space telescope takes its 1st cosmic images: 'The instrument team nailed it'
a movie poster with a woman&#039;s face looking up to the sky above the words &quot;watch the skies&quot;
New alien abduction film 'Watch the Skies' is giving us Swedish Spielberg vibes (video)
Boeing&#039;s Starliner capsule is seen docked to the International Space Station during the Crew Test Flight mission in June 2024.
'I’d get on in a heartbeat': Starliner astronauts would fly on Boeing spacecraft again despite malfunctions (video)
the sun appears to rise above the horizon as two points of light, creating a strange double sunrise effect.
Rare 'double sunrise' captured in Canada by intrepid solar eclipse chasers (photos)
The logo of NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
Déjà vu: President Trump nominates Greg Autry again to be NASA's financial chief