Europe plans to launch advanced Mars lander in 2035
ESA wants to get ahead on the key tech needed for a precision landing on the Red Planet.
The European Space Agency (ESA) wants to develop key technologies for a Mars surface lander by the mid-2030s.
ESA is already planning to send the much-delayed, life-hunting Rosalind Franklin rover to Mars in the launch window opening in 2028. But the agency is already setting its sights on a more ambitious followup and wants to get started acquiring the necessary technologies and capabilities.
On Dec. 17, the agency issued a call for proposals titled "Advanced Entry, Descent, and Landing Capability on Mars," as first reported by European Spaceflight. It calls for Europe to "begin to advance developments of guided entry landers and their associated technologies, avoiding technological dead ends as the capability progresses." The mission aims for a high-precision landing, but no further details were made available.
The agency wants to get started early so as to "obtain enough elements on technology readiness, development timeline and budget estimates" to increase the mission’s chances of continuing after a key ESA ministerial meeting scheduled to take place in Bremen, Germany, in November.
"A second reason for timeliness is the fact that 2035 is the most favorable launch date in the next decade," the document states.
Launch windows to Mars are periods of a few weeks that open every 26 months — due to the relative positions of the planets — during which a spacecraft can launch for Mars using the least amount of fuel.
ESA has more plans for the Red Planet. Its "Explore 2040" campaign includes LightShip, an electric propulsive tug that will deliver one or more passenger spacecraft to Mars, provide communications and navigation services, and be capable of carrying a range of scientific payloads.
