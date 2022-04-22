Saturday eclipse talk kicks off Astronomical League of the Philippines' new webinar series

The moon passes in front of the sun in the only total solar eclipse of 2021 in this still from a video captured by Theo Boris and Christian Lockwood of the JM Pasachoff Antarctic Expedition from their observing point in Union Glacier, Antarctica on Dec. 4, 2021.

If you're looking for an early-morning astronomy fix tomorrow (April 23), the Astronomical League of the Philippines (ALP) has you covered.

The ALP is hosting a webinar by renowned astronomer Jay Pasachoff of Williams College, who will discuss his expedition to Antarctica to observe the total solar eclipse of Dec. 4, 2021. The event will begin tomorrow at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT), and you can watch it for free; you just need to register here .

Pasachoff's presentation is the first of four planned in the ALP's new Astronomy Experts Speaker Series. Next Saturday (April 30), Zolt Levay will give a talk called "Visualizing Hubble’s Colorful Universe." The now-retired Levay once served as the principal science visuals developer in the Office of Public Outreach at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, which conducts and coordinates the science operations for the Hubble Space Telescope .

The only total solar eclipse of 2021 in pictures: Amazing photos from Antarctica

Then, on May 7, comes a webinar by Space.com skywatching columnist Joe Rao called "A Night of Shooting Stars."

"In this presentation, Joe will explain the reasons why late on the night of May 30th, you may see more shooting stars than you’ve seen in your entire life!" the ALP's description of Rao's talk reads .

Eclipse expert and retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak is up next on May 29, with a talk called "Predicting and Chasing Solar Eclipses."

The APL aims to help develop and advance the field of astronomy in the Philippines. You can learn more about the group and the new speaker series here .