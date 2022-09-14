Watch NASA's Perseverance scientists discuss rover's first 18 months on Mars

NASA is hosting an update about the Perseverance Mars mission, and you can watch the whole thing live.

Agency officials plan a briefing about the Perseverance rover at 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT) on Thursday (Sept. 15) "to provide highlights from the first year and a half of the Perseverance rover’s exploration of Mars ," NASA said in a statement (opens in new tab) on Tuesday (Sept. 13).

The rover is exploring the Red Planet's Jezero Crater, where it landed on the surface in February 2021. Accompanied by the mini helicopter Ingenuity, the rover is seeking signs of ancient life on Mars and caching promising soil and rock samples for a future return to Earth. Perseverance is now exploring a long-dry river delta, where it has been for nearly six months.

Recent blog posts from Perseverance team members have focused on matters such as seeking frost on Mars (opens in new tab), and better understanding the velocity and seasonality of Red Planet winds (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, Ingenuity recently soared into the sky again on its 31st flight, as the drone helicopter continues to work far beyond its expected lifespan. A planned interagency sample return mission may bring Perseverance's cache to Earth in the mid-2030s, if all goes to plan.

Briefing participants will include:

Lori Glaze, director of NASA's planetary science division, NASA Headquarters

Laurie Leshin, JPL director

Rick Welch, Perseverance deputy project manager, JPL

Ken Farley, Perseverance project scientist, Caltech

Sunanda Sharma, Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals (SHERLOC) scientist, JPL

David Shuster, Perseverance returned sample scientist, University of California, Berkeley

