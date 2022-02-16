Celebrate Perseverance rover's 1-year 'Marsiversary' with these events

The Perseverance rover is about to celebrate one year on Mars, and NASA wants you to be part of the party.

The space agency and mission team members are holding a variety of events around the country to mark the "Marsiversary" of the life-hunting, sample-caching Perseverance and the tiny helicopter Ingenuity , which touched down with the rover on Feb. 18, 2021.

There are exciting in-person events in some places — full-size Perseverance models will be on display in Seattle, San Francisco and New York City, for example — and online experiences that everyone with internet access can enjoy.

For instance, Perseverance Project Manager Jennifer Trosper and Deputy Project Scientist Katie Stack Morgan are giving a talk at 10 p.m. EST on Thursday (Feb. 15; 0300 GMT on Feb. 16) about the science findings from the rover's first year on the Red Planet. You can watch it for free on the YouTube channel of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, which manages Perseverance's mission.

Ingenuity Team Lead Teddy Tzanetos will talk at 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT) on Thursday, in an online event organized by the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City. This one is free, too, but you have to register ahead of time.

The events run from Thursday through Monday (Feb. 21), and NASA provides a full listing of them here . So take a look, and set some time aside over the next few days to celebrate with the Perseverance and Ingenuity teams and learn more about their pioneering missions!