NASA's Europa Clipper mission to Jupiter: Live updates

Europa Clipper "GO" for launch

A triple booster SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft on the launch pad. (Image credit: SpaceX/NASA/JPL)

NASA and SpaceX are both "GO" to launch the Europa Clipper spacecraft toward Jupiter's moon Europa on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 after days of delays caused by the impacts of Hurricane Milton on its Florida launch site.

Europa Clipper, a $5 billion flagship mission to an icy moon of Jupiter, is currently scheduled to lift off at 12:06 p.m. EDT (1606 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a tiny 15-second launch window. There is a 95% chance of good weather at launch time, Space Force officials said. Read our full guide on when and how to watch Europa Clipper launch.

NASA originally hoped to launch Europa Clipper on Oct. 10, but decided along with SpaceX - which will launch the probe on a Falcon Heavy rocket - to push back the launch last week as Hurricane Milton approached. On Saturday (Oct. 12), the space center reopened for business and the Falcon Heavy carrying the probe returned to the launch pad by Sunday.

Europa Clipper is designed to reach the Jupiter system in April 2030 and spend four years making close flybys of Europa, one of the most promising places in our solar system for the search for life beyond Earth. Europe's dominant feature is its vast salty ocean contained under a thick ice crust, which sometimes escapes through vast water plumes.

NASA scientists will use Europa Clipper's instruments to better understand how habitable Europa may be.

In this space, we'll include the latest launch and mission updates on Europa Clipper during its long voyage to Jupiter. Check back on Oct. 14 for live launch coverage!