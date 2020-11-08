Showtime's 'Moonbase 8' launches today and you can watch episode 1 for free

Showtime's "Moonbase 8" launches John C. Reilly, Fred Armison, Tim Heidecker and more on a mock moon adventure. (Image credit: A24/Showtime)

If you enjoyed Netflix's "Space Force," you're in for a treat. A new space comedy series about moon exploration will drop Sunday (Nov. 8), and you can watch the first episode for free.

The premiere episode of Showtime's "Moonbase 8" will be available on streaming platforms and on demand starting at 12 a.m. EST (0500 GMT), Showtime said. The series timing is apt, as in real life, NASA and numerous international partners are pushing to have humans land on the moon's south pole in 2024 as part of its long-term Artemis program.

"The first episode will be available for free on YouTube and SHO.com, as well as across multiple television and streaming providers' devices, websites, applications and authenticated online services and their free On Demand channels. In addition, the premiere will be available for free on the Showtime stand-alone service's website www.showtime.com," Showtime said in a statement Oct. 30.

"Moonbase 8" will air weekly on Sundays at 11 p.m. EDT (Mondays at 0400 GMT). It stars Emmy nominee Fred Armisen ("Portlandia"), Tim Heidecker ("Tim and Eric Awesome Show", "Great Job!") and Golden Globe and Academy Award nominee John C. Reilly ("Step Brothers").

"Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA's Moon Base Simulator, Moonbase 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission," Showtime added in the same statement.

"While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they're cut out for space travel."

In the United States, you can watch "Moonbase 8" on the Showtime and Showtime Anytime apps starting at $10.99 a month, along with numerous on-demand platforms. Availability may be different in other countries.

