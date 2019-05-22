In Photos: India Launches the RISAT-2B Earth-Imaging Satellite
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully launched its new Earth observation satellite RISAT-2B into orbit. It lifted off on a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle designated PSLV-C46 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, on May 21, 2019 at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT, or 5:30 a.m. local time on May 22).
RISAT-2B will use an X-band synthetic aperture radar to map the Earth day and night, rain or shine. The images will be used for agriculture, forestry, disaster relief efforts and military surveillance.
Read the full story: India Successfully Launches RISAT-2B Earth-Observation Satellite
Click through this gallery to see photos of the launch and behind-the-scenes work at ISRO's rocket-building facilities.
An Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle launches into orbit carrying the Risat-2B Earth observation satellite for the Indian Space Research Organisation on May 21, 2019 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India.
The PSLV rocket streaks toward space in this view of the successful Risat-2B launch.
The Risat-2B Earth observation satellite launched from the Indian Space Research Organisation's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India.
India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C46) launches the RISAT-2B satellite into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India.
India's RISAT-2B satellite is pictured above the Earth a few seconds after separating from the fourth stage of the PSLV-C46 rocket in this screenshot from ISRO's launch webcast.
Two joined segments of the PSLV-C46 core stage are pictured at the mobile service tower at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India.
The third and fourth stages of the PSLV-C46 rocket are integrated at ISRO's Vehicle Assembly Building in Sriharikota, India.
Engineers work on the PSLV-C46 rocket's third and fourth stages at ISRO's Stage Preparation Facility.
The PSLV-C46 second stage is hoisted up before integration with the rocket's first stage.
ISRO engineers stand by as an interstage component of the PSLV-C46 rocket gets a lift during the rocket integration process.
ISRO engineers install the Secondary Injection Thrust Vector Control system (SITVC) on the rocket's first stage. This component controls the rocket's pitch and yaw during the beginning of the flight.
The nozzle end segment of the PSLV-C46 rocket is lifted over the launch pedestal at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.