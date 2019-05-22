In Photos: India Launches the RISAT-2B Earth-Imaging Satellite

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully launched its new Earth observation satellite RISAT-2B into orbit. It lifted off on a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle designated PSLV-C46 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, on May 21, 2019 at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT, or 5:30 a.m. local time on May 22).

RISAT-2B will use an X-band synthetic aperture radar to map the Earth day and night, rain or shine. The images will be used for agriculture, forestry, disaster relief efforts and military surveillance.

Click through this gallery to see photos of the launch and behind-the-scenes work at ISRO's rocket-building facilities.