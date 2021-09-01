Damage from Hurricane Ida seen from space (satellite photos)

Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday (Aug. 29), 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina hit the Bayou State.
Ida featured sustained winds of around 150 mph (240 kph) when it came ashore, and its torrential rain and powerful storm surge caused flooding along much of the Louisiana coast. The hurricane is known to have killed two people, though that toll will almost certainly rise as rescue workers and cleanup crews make their way into more and more affected areas, experts say.
Ida also caused widespread power outages. More than one million people, including many folks in New Orleans, remained without electricity as of Tuesday (Aug. 31), The New York Times reported.
We're now getting a bird's-eye view of some of the damage Ida has wrought, thanks to before-and-after photos snapped by Maxar Technologies' WorldView-2 satellite. The "after" shots, which WorldView-2 captured on Tuesday (Aug. 31), depict storm-battered Louisiana cities and towns such as Houma, Jean Lafitte and La Place.
The Aug. 31 photos of Houma and La Place, for example, show apartment complexes and other buildings with roofs torn to kindling by Ida's fury. And floodwaters submerge the streets and yards of Jean Lafitte in another image taken that day.
Click through the gallery above to see all of the before-and-after satellite photos.
Ida weakened into a tropical storm on Monday (Aug. 30) as it moved inland, and it has since been downgraded further to a tropical depression. But the storm has life yet as it churns north.
"As #Ida moves inland, heavy rainfall and flooding impacts are expected to spread across the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys, the central and southern Appalachians, and Mid-Atlantic through Wednesday," the U.S. National Hurricane Centertweeted on Monday.
WorldView-2, which is owned by Maxar subsidiary DigitalGlobe, launched in October 2009. The satellite zooms around Earth at an altitude of 480 miles (770 kilometers) and is capable of resolving features as small as 18 inches (46 centimeters) on the planet's surface.
