Mars rover documentary 'Good Night Oppy' now streaming on Prime Video

"Good Night Oppy" is ready to roll into your home and show you just how emotional you can get over a robot.

Fresh from its theatrical release on Nov. 4, Amazon Original Film's new Mars rover documentary, "Good Night Oppy," finally arrives on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service on Wednesday (Nov. 23), just in time for holiday viewing over the long Thanksgiving Day weekend.

This heartbreaking-yet-inspiring documentary was directed by Ryan White ("Ask Dr. Ruth," "The Keepers") in association with Peter Berg's Film 45 and Amblin Television and presents the real-life survival tale of Opportunity, NASA's legendary rover sent to Mars for a groundbreaking 90-day mission that lasted beyond all measure of hope for nearly 15 years.

Movie poster for Amblin Entertainment and Amazon Studios' "Good Night Oppy," directed by Ryan White. (Image credit: Amblin Entertainment/Amazon Studios)

"Good Night Oppy" is a tribute to the indefatigable wheeled machine and its human engineers and scientists here on Earth that became deeply attached to Opportunity throughout its inconceivably successful venture across the Red Planet's landscape.

Academy Award-winning actress Angela Bassett narrates "Good Night Oppy," which showcases the bond forged with Steve Squyres, JPL's principal investigator for the MER mission, and the entire ground team in California. It features a wealth of archival NASA footage, new interviews with the principal NASA engineers, and brilliant CGI wizardry from the talented folks at Industrial Light & Magic.

Steve Squyres, principal investigator of the principal investigator of the Mars Exploration Rover Mission (MER), poses with a Red Planet rover model in 2003. (Image credit: NASA)

NASA's Mars Exploration Rover (MER) mission launched twin rovers, Spirit and Opportunity, to our neighboring planet back in 2003 for a series of geologic and atmospheric tests and experiments. Though not possessing Opportunity's incredible longevity, Spirit went on to operate for six years. "Oppy" broke all records in collecting data and samples for nine more years, finally giving up the ghost in June of 2018.

