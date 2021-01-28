Extreme black holes probably have 'hair'

Artist's illustration showing a black hole emitting jets of fast-moving plasma above and below it, as matter swirls around in an orbiting disk.

Black holes may not be so simple after all.

According to a leading idea known as the "no hair" or "black hole uniqueness" theorem, black holes can be fully characterized using just three data points — their mass, spin and electric charge. There's no other observable information to be had about these light-gobbling behemoths, which therefore seem to be sleekly and uniquely "bald."

But a new study casts doubt on the no-hair idea , or at least its universal application: Computer simulations suggest that "extreme" black holes — the ones whose spin or electrical charge is fully maxed out — do sport a few wispy hairs here and there.

"This new result is surprising, because the black hole uniqueness theorems are well established, [as is] their extension to extreme black holes," lead author Lior Burko, of Theiss Research in La Jolla, California, said in a statement . "There has to be an assumption of the theorems that are not satisfied to explain how the theorems do not apply in this case."

The inferred black-hole hairs manifest as "a quantity that can be constructed from the space-time curvature at the black hole horizon that is conserved, and measurable by a distant observer," according to the statement. This quantity depends on details of the black hole's formation, so it goes beyond the bare-bones trio of mass, spin and charge.

Excitingly, such hairs may not remain purely theoretical forever. Scientists might be able to spot them using gravitational-wave detectors such as the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, according to the new study , which was published online Tuesday (Jan. 26) in the journal Physical Review D.