China is sending zebrafish to the Tiangong space station

A zebra danio, or zebrafish, swims in a tank in a research institute in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Thursday, April 22, 2021.

China is planning to send zebrafish to its space station in the future.

The small fish species will be sent into orbit on China's Tiangong space station as part of research into the interaction between fish and microorganisms in a small closed ecosystem, Shanghai-based Guancha.cn reported . The experiment will also aid research into bone loss in astronauts.

Zhang Wei, assistant to the commander-in-chief of China's manned space engineering space application system, told Chinese media of the plan during a Space Station Science and Application Project Solicitation Seminar in Beijing on July 10. Further information regarding the timeline of the experiment and its aquatic apparatus was not disclosed.

It will not be the first time fish have been sent to space. NASA's Aquatic Habitat, or AQH , designed to study how microgravity impacts marine life, was sent to the International Space Station in 2012. It hosted a small school of medaka, a small, freshwater fish native to Japan.

The Aquatic Habitat, or AQH, a Japanese Space Agency facility that enabled the study of fish aboard the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA)

Zebrafish, or Danio rerio, were earlier sent to the Soviet Union's Salyut 5 space station in 1976 aboard the Soyuz 21 mission. Soviet cosmonauts conducting experiments with the fish found that the Zebrafish appeared to modify some of their behaviors in response to living in microgravity.