Join astrophysicist Joe Pesce in an AMA about the universe in our Space.com Forums!

Have a question about the universe? Well here's your chance to pick the brain of a real-life astrophysicist in an "ask me anything" with Joe Pesce of the National Science Foundation in our Space.com Forums.
The AMA link is live here in our forums and Pesce is standing by for your questions. Pesce is an astrophysicist and program director at the National Science Foundation's directorate for mathematical and physical sciences, a division of astronomical sciences.
Pesce will tackle questions about astronomy from today, Tuesday, June 22, through the rest of the week, so keep logging in through Friday to see the discussion evolve. Some of Pesce's other interests include "Star Trek", interspecies communication, non-human intelligence, psychology, history, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and leadership.
His experience includes responsibilities at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, a fellowship at the Royal Astronomical Society, teaching part-time at George Mason University in Virginia and serving as a visiting professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder.
In a statement, Pesce said he is looking forward to chatting with readers about all things astronomy.
"I have a broad understanding of the field, but it's vast — one could even say 'astronomically' large — so I may need to get assistance with some questions," Pesce said. "There may be lots of questions I can’t answer, because I don't know — and maybe the answer isn’t yet known. That’s a fun part about astronomy — lots of unknowns still!"
Besides chatting with Pesce, the Space.com forums provide plenty of opportunities to talk about all things space — including topics such as historical aerospace, astrophysics and cosmology, stargazing, space tech, missions and rocket launches.
- Join the Space.com Forums!
- Pictures from space: See our image of the day
- Space calendar: What's up in space in June 2020?
Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.
OFFER: Save 45% on 'All About Space' 'How it Works' and 'All About History'!
For a limited time, you can take out a digital subscription to any of our best-selling science magazines for just $2.38 per month, or 45% off the standard price for the first three months.View Deal