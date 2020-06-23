Join astrophysicist Joe Pesce in an AMA about the universe in our Space.com Forums!

The Very Large Array is a radio telescope overseen by the National Radio Astronomy Observatory.

Astrophysicist Joe Pesce. (Image credit: Joe Pesce)

Have a question about the universe? Well here's your chance to pick the brain of a real-life astrophysicist in an "ask me anything" with Joe Pesce of the National Science Foundation in our Space.com Forums .

The AMA link is live here in our forums and Pesce is standing by for your questions. Pesce is an astrophysicist and program director at the National Science Foundation's directorate for mathematical and physical sciences, a division of astronomical sciences.

Pesce will tackle questions about astronomy from today, Tuesday, June 22, through the rest of the week, so keep logging in through Friday to see the discussion evolve. Some of Pesce's other interests include " Star Trek ", interspecies communication, non-human intelligence, psychology, history, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and leadership.

Let's talk about space! (Image credit: Future)

His experience includes responsibilities at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, a fellowship at the Royal Astronomical Society, teaching part-time at George Mason University in Virginia and serving as a visiting professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

In a statement, Pesce said he is looking forward to chatting with readers about all things astronomy.

"I have a broad understanding of the field, but it's vast — one could even say 'astronomically' large — so I may need to get assistance with some questions," Pesce said. "There may be lots of questions I can’t answer, because I don't know — and maybe the answer isn’t yet known. That’s a fun part about astronomy — lots of unknowns still!"

Besides chatting with Pesce, the Space.com forums provide plenty of opportunities to talk about all things space — including topics such as historical aerospace, astrophysics and cosmology, stargazing, space tech, missions and rocket launches.