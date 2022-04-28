Watch NASA astronaut Victor Glover talk life in space and more from the Smithsonian

If you've ever wondered what spending six months sealed in a space station is like, NASA astronaut Victor Glover has just what you need.

Today (April 28), Glover will host a live discussion from the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture to share his thoughts on life in space, what it's like to be an astronaut and what the years ahead may bring for human spaceflight. You can watch the talk live here beginning at 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT), courtesy of NASA. You can also follow it live from the Smithsonian Institution's website and the NASA TV YouTube channel.

"NASA astronaut Victor Glover served as the pilot on NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission and spent six months on the International Space Station, where he worked on scientific investigations, technology demonstrations, and completed four spacewalks," NASA wrote in an event description. "He'll speak live from the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture about preparing to be an astronaut, his recent mission, and the future of space travel including Artemis missions to the Moon."



Glover launched to the International Space Station in November 2020 as part of the four-person Crew-1 mission, which lifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft. During the 168-day mission, SpaceX's first operational crewed flight for NASA, Glover served as the Dragon spacecraft's pilot, performed four spacewalks, and participated in many science experiments. The Crew-1 mission ended in May 2021 with a splashdown off the coast of Florida.

NASA astronaut Victor Glover celebrates after returning to Earth on SpaceX's Crew-1 Crew Dragon capsule Resilience with a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City, Florida on May 2, 2021. (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

During his Crew-1 mission, Glover served as an Expedition 64 flight engineer and spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris from space. He also has discussed spaceflight and flying as a test pilot with actor Tom Cruise, who stars in the upcoming film "Top Gun: Maverick."

In December 2020, NASA selected Glover as one of 18 men and women to train for its Artemis program to return astronauts to the moon. He initially joined the astronaut corps in 2013.

Glover was born in Pomona, California and holds a bachelor's degree in general engineering, master of science degrees in flight test engineer, systems engineering as well as a master of military operational art and science. He is a U.S. Navy aviator and test pilot who has flown the F/A‐18 Hornet, Super Hornet and EA‐18G Growler. He and his wife Dionna have four children.

