Sparks Fly as Skydivers Glide Past a Dazzling Supermoon in Epic Red Bull Stunt!

Trailing sparks between their wingsuits, the Red Bull Air Force swept into Los Angeles from above on Thursday (March 20) to celebrate the third and final supermoon of 2019 .

A dramatic video shows one of the jumpers gliding into the downtown of the California city, carefully skirting a skyscraper along the way. As traffic clogs the scene below, the jumper pops open a parachute and carefully scans the landscape for his landing area, a cleared-out street. Moments later, a second jumper lands just in front of the first.

More scenes from the 4-minute video show several views of the jumpers flying into Los Angeles, including some footage with an eerie shot of the supermoon shrouded behind cloud. (A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its full phase and at the closest point to Earth in the natural satellite's elliptical or oval-shaped orbit.)

The three participating jumpers — Jon Devore, Mike Swanson and Andy Farrington — have more than 70,000 skydives among them, Red Bull representatives said in a statement. The jumpers' suits included LED lights and sparking pyrotechnics bright enough to trend on Twitter in LA; many residents typed #meteor during the wingsuit descent.

A mysterious streak of light in the Los Angeles sky sent the imaginations of many onlookers over the moon. But what appeared to be a “meteor” gliding over the city was actually wingsuit flyers preparing for their parachute to land. https://t.co/FKtdh2XiuP pic.twitter.com/Vo7ncIAx5qMarch 21, 2019

The Red Bull flyers' journey took them from a helicopter 4,000 feet (1,220 meters) above the City of Angels to touch down following a 1-mile (1.6 kilometers) descent. This is the first time anybody has done a wingsuit jump into downtown Los Angeles, Red Bull representatives said.

See more views from the event in the gallery below: