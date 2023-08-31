Amateur astronomers capture Jupiter suffering spectacular cosmic collision

Jupiter just got smacked by a small celestial body, according to amateur astronomers.

The impact occurred at 1:45 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Aug. 29 (1645 GMT on Aug. 28). An account affiliated with the Organized Autotelescopes for Serendipitous Event Survey (OASES) project and Planetary Observation Camera for Optical Transient Surveys (PONCOTS) system posted about the event on X, formerly known as Twitter, alerting of a flash observed in Jupiter’s atmosphere. The post also called on observers to check their own footage.

MASA Planetary Log later shared footage showing a brief burst of light coming from Jupiter that was associated with an apparent comet or asteroid impact. Another independent observation was made by a Chinese amateur astronomer in the city of Zhengzhou, Henan province, showing a flash in the same spot on Jupiter’s dense, turbulent atmosphere.

きのうのTLで知った木星の閃光、撮影したデータを確認してみたら写っていました。…声が出ました(^^;日本時間2023年8月29日1:45、世界時28日16:45です。https://t.co/UYhnvAmA63https://t.co/Y7nCHtJq4k pic.twitter.com/g0FerdyoVgAugust 29, 2023 See more

MASA Planetary Log, an account belonging to an amateur space enthusiast who particularly enjoys planets and earth science, told Space.com that they were shooting automatically to continuously record the surface of Jupiter. The flashes are emphasized in the videos posted to X as the brightness and color balance are automatically adjusted.

"When I woke up in the morning and opened X (Twitter), I saw information that a flash had been observed on the surface of Jupiter. That night, when I checked the video of the corresponding time, I saw a flash.

"I was very lucky to be photographing this phenomenon when it happened."

OASES has been involved in a number of observations surrounding Jupiter impacts in recent years. The OASES Twitter account posted a high-resolution image of Jupiter at the time of the impact using data provided by amateurs.

8月29日1時45分(日本時間)に木星表面で発生した閃光について、多くの皆様から観測報告をいただきました。ご協力感謝いたします。 現時点までにアマチュア観測家の皆様からご提供いただいた動画データを 使用して、閃光が発生した瞬間の木星の高解像度画像を作成しました。 pic.twitter.com/yHIp6VMUasAugust 31, 2023 See more

Jupiter frequently experiences cosmic collisions because of its powerful gravitational pull and proximity to the main asteroid belt. Most notably, shards of the fragmented comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 collided with Jupiter in 1994, leaving lesions in the atmosphere which were visible to astronomers for months afterwards.