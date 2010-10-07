Trending

Frozen World of Eris Looks a Lot Like Pluto

By Science & Astronomy 

Eris larger Pluto
Artist's rendering of Eris, announced in July 2005 by Mike Brown of Caltech. It is more massive than Pluto. The sun is in the background.
(Image: © NASA/JPL/Caltech)

The frozen surface

Both frozen worlds

"By measuring

The research team

Dwarf planets

Eris, discovered in

Eris is larger

The ensuing

Eris circles the sun

Recreating a

Grundy and his

In a laboratory at

Light passing

Such "ice lab"

"There are only

  • Gallery:

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.