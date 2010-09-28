NASA's new Orion
The capsule's
Orion was originally
However, in his 2011
Obama later
Amid all
All of this is in
"We're highly
Building through
Lockheed Martin
The activities,
Orion already has
In July, Orion's
And, at a facility
Engineers will soon
"We'll complete
This vehicle will be
"We'll go and
Getting off the
Lockheed anticipates
"It'll be
Whether Orion will
The Obama
Still, Orion should
"It's possible
Past studies have
Deep space
In the Constellation
In fact, the company
"We're still in
The Plymouth Rock
The main change
So Plymouth Rock —
Other changes would
For example, the
Pushing outward
An asteroid
"Asteroids are
Asteroids may
"Asteroids can
Hopkins reckons
"We think it's
- Video: NASA's Orion Spacecraft Coming Together
- NASA's