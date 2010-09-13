Air Force General Tapped to Lead U.S. Space Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. WilliamShelton has been nominatedto serve as commander of Air Force Space Command, the U.S. DefenseDepartmentannounced Sept. 10.

Sheltonis the deputy to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. NortonSchwartz. Hepreviously commanded the Joint Space Operations Center at VandenbergAir ForceBase, Calif.

Shelton, if confirmed, would receivehis fourth star andsucceed Air Force Gen. Robert Kehler, who was nominated to serve ascommanderof U.S. Strategic Command.

The U.S.Air Force Space Command is managed from Peterson Air ForceBase inColorado. The command center is tasked to "provide an integratedconstellation of spaceand cyberspace capabilities at the speed of need," accordingto amission statement.

