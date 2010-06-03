Florida Gets $15 Million Grant to Help Shuttle Workers

NASA administrator Charles Bolden and deputy administrator Lori Garver testify at their confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 8, 2009.

WASHINGTON — Florida's Brevard County has been awarded a $15million federal grant to assist 3,200 area workers who stand to lose their jobswhen NASA retires its space shuttle fleet later this year.

The grant was announced by U.S. Secretary of Labor HildaSolis during a June 2 visit to NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida.

Deputy NASA Administrator Lori Garver and U.S. Rep. SuzanneKosmas (D-Fla.) joined Solis during theevent, which took place at the KSC visitor's center. A Labor Departmentpress release said the grant money is intended for workers from major aerospacecontractors working at KSC in Brevard County, Fla., including space shuttleoperator United Space Alliance of Houston, ASRC Aerospace Corp. and Boeing.

"During nearly three decades of continuous spaceshuttle flights, these dedicated and talented workers have helped move ournation — and the world as a whole — forward in a broad range of disciplines,"Solis said in the news release. "Today, these hard-working Americans needand deserve our support, and I am pleased that this grant will allow them to upgradetheir skills further and gain access to work opportunities in high demandindustries."

The grant is being awarded to the Brevard WorkforceDevelopment Board Inc., which also will serve as the program operator,according to the news release. Funds will help individuals ranging fromentry-level workers to highly skilled professionals with services includingcareer guidance assistance, job search skills training, r?sum? review, skillsassessment and labormarket information, and will provide additional types of training andcontinuing education opportunities, according to the release.