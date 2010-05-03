NASA Chief of Staff Stepping Down

George Whitesides, chief of staff to NASA AdministratorCharles Bolden, is stepping down, according to a U.S. government administrationofficial.

Whitesides servedon President Barack Obama?s NASA transition team and was one of thepresident?s first political appointees to the agency.

Whitesides, a former executive director of the NationalSpace Society and adviser to VirginGalactic, will be replaced starting May 10 by David Radzanowski, a formerWhite House Office of Management and Budget official who joined NASA in 2006,and currently serves as deputy associate administrator for program integrationwithin NASA?s Space Operations Mission Directorate, the official said.