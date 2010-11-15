Inside Planet Mars (Infographic)

The planet Mars is the fourth planet from the sun and named after the Roman God of War and is also called the 'Red Planet.' Mars has a thin atmosphere and surface features similar to Earth.
More Resources:
Mars Myths & Misconceptions: Quiz
The planet Mars is the fourth planet from the sun and named after the Roman God of War and is also called the 'Red Planet.' Mars has a thin atmosphere and surface features similar to Earth.
More Resources:
Mars Myths & Misconceptions: Quiz
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.