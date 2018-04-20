Ex-Space Plane: Inside the Hangar at Bankrupt XCOR Aerospace (Photos)

Full-Scale Lynx Mockup

Build A Plane Founder Lyn Freeman with a full-scale mockup of the Lynx, a space plane designed by the now bankrupt XCOR Aerospace for suborbital spaceflight. Build A Plane bought XCOR's assets and plans to use them to help teach kids about aerospace technology. Read the full story here.

Unfinished Lynx Prototype

Freeman with an unfinished Lynx prototype.

The Trunnel

A modified Ford F-250 truck known as the trunnel, which was designed to allow XCOR to test a 1/3 scale model of its Lynx suborbital space plane on the runway at California's Mojave Air and Space Port.

Trunnel Interior

A look inside the trunnel.

Interior of Lynx Mockup

A full-scale Lynx mockup interior.

Lynx Mockup Interior (2)

The Lynx interior mockup: another view.

Rocket Part

Part of an EX-Rocket.

Rocket and Lynx

An EZ-Rocket and a full-scale Lynx mockup.

Sign Your Work

Signatures on the Lynx prototype fuselage.

XCOR Test Stand

A test stand with the Lynx fuselage and engine.

XCOR Test Stand (2)

Another view of the test stand.