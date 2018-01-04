See the 'Bomb Cyclone' Hit US East Coast in These NASA and NOAA GIFs

(Updated at 6:26 p.m. ET) An intense "bomb cyclone" is battering the U.S. East Coast today (Jan. 4), with high winds and intense snowfall forecast for the mid-Atlantic and northeastern states. "The storm will produce heavy snow along the Mid-Atlantic Coast into Southern New England by Thursday morning that will move northward into the Northeast by Thursday afternoon, while ending over the Mid-Atlantic Coast by Thursday evening," the National Weather Service wrote in an alert. [Bombogenesis: What's a 'Bomb Cyclone'?]

NOAA and NASA satellites are tracking the major snowstorm from space. See their latest views below.

