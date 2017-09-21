Watch Hurricane Maria in Action in These NASA and NOAA Gifs

Updated for Sept. 21: Hurricane Maria is now a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185km/h) after hitting Puerto Rico, where the iconic Arecibo Observatory was slammed by the storm on the heels of Hurricane Irma. Satellites operated by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are tracking the massive storm from space and you can see some of those observations below, shared by the agencies on social media. [Videos of Hurricane Maria, Photos from Space]

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+.