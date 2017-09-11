See Hurricane Irma in Motion in These NASA and NOAA Gifs

Updated Sept. 11 at 7:23 a.m. EDT with the latest imagery and video.

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 1 storm as it makes its way up the west coast of Florida, following its second landfall in Southern Florida on Sunday. NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are providing satellite imagery to the National Hurricane Center to aid forecasts about Irma's potential for destruction on the U.S. mainland after battering the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean island nations in the path of the storm. They are also tracking Hurricane Jose, a Category 4 storm behind Irma, and the now-Tropical Storm Katia in the Gulf of Mexico. [Hurricane Irma in Photos: Views of the Monster Storm from Space]

Below are observations of Hurricane Irma in motion taken by NASA and NOAA from satellites and planes.

Rader Imagery of Hurricane Irma, taken by National Weather Service's JUA Radar in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 10:49 A.M. AST (10:49 EDT) – 11:22 A.M. AST (11:22 EDT). (Image credit: NOAA/NWS)

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted Sept. 5 and was updated Sept. 8.

Follow Doris Elin Salazar on Twitter @salazar_elin. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.