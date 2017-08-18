Going to See the Solar Eclipse? Share Your Story with Space.com!

The Great American Solar Eclipse promises to be the celestial event of the century and the Space.com team is super-excited. But what about you? We want to know how important the total solar eclipse of Aug. 21 is to you, and how your celebrating.

We invite you to share your solar eclipse plans, hopes, expectations and results with us at our reader email: eclipse2017@space.com. Be sure to include your full name and age, and where you'll be observing from. If you're traveling, let us know where you're traveling from, too! Your comments might make it into Space.com's eclipse coverage. I will be reporting from Southern Illoinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, the Eclipse Crossroads of America, for the epic event. If you're headed to Carbondale, let me know!

Here are some sample questions to ponder:

Why go see a total solar eclipse in the first place? What made you want to see one?

Where are you traveling to and why that spot?

What is it that you hope to experience during the eclipse?

How are you traveling to see the total solar eclipse? Is it a solo trip or a group affair? A family vacation?

Have you ever seen a total solar eclipse before? If so, how many? And why see another one?

Do let us know and we wish you fair skies wherever you are for the Great American Solar Eclipse!

Sincerely,

Tariq Malik

Space.com managing editor

