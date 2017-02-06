Jupiter Probe Images Made Into Stunning Art (Gallery)

Space Cat

Wintje/CC NC SA/NASA/JunoCam

New images of Jupiter taken by the JunoCam instrument on NASA's Juno probe are providing fuel for creative members of the public. The raw images from JunoCam are available to download, and the JunoCam website provides a gallery where people can post their processed images. The results vary from scientific to artistic. This gallery highlights some of the most creative and visually stunning pieces in the gallery. This piece is simply titled "Space cat."

Purple Phase: Perijove 1 (The Cover)

Christina Chester, NASA/JunoCam/Public Domain

Color processing of the JunoCam raw images can bring out different hues. This image has been processed to bring out purples and blues, and the creator, Christina Chester, used the image to give a nod to the classic Jimi Hendrix album, Purple Haze.

Those Sexy Jupiter Twirls

alexlettieriNASA/JunoCam/Public Domain

The Juno probe is flying closer to Jupiter than any spacecraft in history, providing the highest-resolution images ever taken of the planet's swirling, storm-speckled cloud tops. This image was uploaded by user alexlettieri, who left no description but titled the image "Those sexy twirls."

The Minimalist

MDK2/NASA/JunoCam/Public Domain

This piece submitted to the JunoCam gallery by user MDK2 is a minimalist interpretation of the JunoCam data.

Juno Finds an Engineer (Collage)

Deborah-07/NASA/JunoCam/Public Domain

This collage piece from user Deborah-07 combines science fact and science fiction. The description reads, "Likeness of an Engineer (Alien films) in the clouds of Jupiter caught [by] Juno Dec. 11, 2016."

Rainbow Jupiter

Timothy Wayman/NASA/JunoCam/Public Domain

This image of Jupiter subjected to some heavy processing by user Timothy Wayman creates a rainbow pattern in the planet's clouds.

Digital Art Color Experiment

Tournefort-29/NASA/JunoCam/Public Domain

User Tournefort-29 processed a JunoCam image in Windows Paint, and used the program to create this grid-based art piece. The same user submitted 14 similar images in different color palettes.

Young Jupiter (with Juno)

NASA/JunoCam/Public Domain, CC, submitted by Wintje

Someone going by the username Wintje has submitted about a half a dozen art pieces to the JunoCam gallery. In this piece, the person creator merged a JunoCam image with a self-portrait. The rest of the image was created using watercolors and digital mixing, according to the description.

The Jupiter Generation

Wintje/NASA/JunoCam/Public Domain

For this image, the artist (username Wintje) combined JunoCam images with their own artwork, and included this description: "The first snow that fell last night in the Netherlands; a tree in my back garden; lasers (ultraviolent); snow reflections; and a processed polar Jupiter image. A message in a bottle."

Jupiter Anthropomorphized

RJKonya/NASA/JunoCam/Public Domain

A close-up view of Jupiter and some clever color enhancement make faces appear in the clouds in this piece by user RJKonva.

Nederkunst from Gilze-Rijen

Wintje/NASA/JunoCam/cc

Another beautiful piece of art by user Wintje. The artist writes, " Local attraction; remote attraction. Jupiter is beautiful."